California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.53 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,731,000.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $564,308.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,467 shares in the company, valued at $903,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

