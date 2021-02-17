California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

