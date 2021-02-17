California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.03 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of TopBuild worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

