California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

VAC opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

