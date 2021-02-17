California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

