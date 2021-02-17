California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

