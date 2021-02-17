California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

DLB stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.