California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,610 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.