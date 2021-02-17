California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

PB opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

