California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

