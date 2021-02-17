California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,567 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Planet Fitness worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after buying an additional 914,640 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $31,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

