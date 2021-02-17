California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,607 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Fastly worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Fastly by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.