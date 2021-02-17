California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,682 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,982,000 after buying an additional 348,924 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 726,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 143,106 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

REXR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

