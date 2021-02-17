California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,418 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KE were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.