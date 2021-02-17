California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $15.14 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

