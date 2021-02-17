Calix (CALX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calix (NYSE: CALX) recently:

2/3/2021 – Calix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

1/29/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Calix was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Calix was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Calix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.64 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Get Calix Inc alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.