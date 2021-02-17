Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $316,408.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 128.2% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.38 or 0.03651729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

