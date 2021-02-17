Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

