Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Down 6.9%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.03. 4,992,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,362,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative net margin of 2,165.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

