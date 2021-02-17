Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Trading Up 0.6%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 4,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

