Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,922 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

