Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Shares of JD stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

