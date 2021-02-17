Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $492.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.