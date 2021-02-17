Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

