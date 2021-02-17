Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

