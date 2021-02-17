Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $274.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76.

