Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

