Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

