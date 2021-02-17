Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.