Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,939.87 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.