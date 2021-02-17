Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 318.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,103,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,577,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,068,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.