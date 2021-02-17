Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

