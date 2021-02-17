Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

HYD stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

