Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.