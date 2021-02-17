Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

RPV stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

