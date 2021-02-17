Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

