Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

