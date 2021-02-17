Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

