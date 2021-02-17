Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.