Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.