Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

