Canaccord Genuity Boosts IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$39.50

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$20.96 and a one year high of C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

