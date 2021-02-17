Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.96, but opened at C$4.44. Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 874,106 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.92.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.