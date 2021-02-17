Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.17

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 649152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$33.74 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

