Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,620% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

