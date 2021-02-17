Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,359,037 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 3.24% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,499,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

NYSE:CP traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.34. 11,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.45 and a 200 day moving average of $322.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.