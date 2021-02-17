Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $419.69

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$419.69 and traded as high as C$468.44. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$463.66, with a volume of 173,682 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$461.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$450.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$419.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

