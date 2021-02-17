Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 27,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

