Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.55. 1,725,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,464,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

