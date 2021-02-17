Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.55. 1,725,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,464,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

