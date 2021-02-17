Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.21. Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 388,503 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

